9 more coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches 534

Coronavirus In Andhra Pradesh: After a sudden surge till Wednesday evening, Andhra Pradesh has seen a downward trend in concern with coronavirus cases from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, As many as 9 new cases reported, which is bit sigh of relief. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 534.

With the latest media bulletin released by State Nodal Officer on Thursday, Krishna district has reported 3 cases, West Godavari 3 and Kurnool 3 cases respectively. Guntur district maintained its lead over Kurnool district with highest number of cases of 122. On the other hand, the number of deaths stands at 14 and 20 victims were reported to be cured and discharged.

While in view of lockdown, the state government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs.2000 financial aide to the discharged victims from hospitals and quarantine centres. The government has also gave a nod for the coronavirus tests to more than 32,000 people across the state.



