9 teams formed to catch leopard in concrete jungle

Rajamahendravaram: The forest department has formed nine teams with 50 personnel to capture a leopard that was sighted in Rajamahendravaram Reserve Forest Area. Forest officials in Rajamahendravaram have condemned false reports circulating on social media about leopard sightings. They said that fake photos of leopards roaming in various areas like Namavaram are being shared online.

Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Srinivas warned that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false information that causes panic. On Monday, he reviewed the situation with district forest department officials at the AP State Forest Academy in Lalacheruvu.

DFOs A Trimurthulu Reddy and H Hima Sailaja detailed these efforts to Srinivas. Officials urged the public to watch the official videos released by the forest department to understand the real situation and not to panic by fake messages on social media and WhatsApp groups. Residents in nearby areas are advised to avoid going out alone, keep outdoor lights on, and avoid dark places to stay safe.