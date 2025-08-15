900-ft-long Tiranga rally to spread patriotism

Visakhapatnam: A large number of people took part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally organised at Pedagantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam. Waving a 900-ft-long national flag and raising slogans such as ’Bharat Mata ii Jai’, the two-kilometer-long rally was held in the mandal here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Dalli Govinda Raju, corporator Puli Lakshmi Bai and BJP leader Karanamreddy Narasingha Rao mentioned that the nation’s independence is the result of several sacrifices. They appealed to the youth that every individual should know the greatness of the national flag and underlined the need to instill patriotism among the future generation.

The rally was held under the aegis of ward president Vara Lakshmi and district executive member Musalayya. Nadupuru High School Headmaster Srinivas and coalition leaders participated in the rally.