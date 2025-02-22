900 persons undergo CPR training to ramp up emergency response

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards becoming a 100 per cent CPR-trained educational institution, GITAM Medical Science and Research (GIMSR) Simulation-Based Medical Education (SBME) Unit trained approximately 900 individuals as part of its CPR training programme, marking a major milestone in emergency preparedness and patient safety.

As part of it, the training was facilitated to its staff across various departments in life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

The CPR training programme equipped staff members from diverse roles, including housekeeping, security, oxygen plant staff, patient relations executives (PREs), pharmacy, nutrition, hospitality, ambulance drivers, staff nurses, technicians, and doctors, with critical life-saving skills. By imparting the training, the institution aims to ensure that entire staff members are well-prepared to respond effectively during medical emergencies.

Dr Divya Banna, Head of the GIMSR Emergency Medicine Department, highlighted that the training programme was meticulously designed following international resuscitation protocols, with institution-specific enhancements to maximise efficiency and real-world applicability.

To strengthen emergency response capabilities, she further stated that her team of experts is preparing to train other 900 staff members in the coming days.

The institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane emphasised that the CPR training equips the hospital staff as well as frontline workers who play a crucial role in emergency situations. She remarked that the institution is setting a national benchmark in emergency response training and is dedicated to its mission of saving lives. With this initiative, the institution continues to lead in medical education and healthcare preparedness, reinforcing its commitment to community welfare and excellence in

healthcare training.