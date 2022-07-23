94% students appear for AP ECET 2022

Kakinada: AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasada Raju said that AP ECET-2022 online examinations were held in a peaceful atmosphere in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A total of 93.79% of students appeared for ECET-2022 online examinations in two sessions on Friday at 103 centres in the two States. As many as 36,418 candidates out of 38,741 appeared for the test.

ECET convener Prof A Krishna Mohan said that 1,293 invigilators, 103 chief superintendents and 103 observers were appointed at the centres.

He said that the candidates can submit their objections and key to the ECET office within the prescribing period. Preliminary key will be released on July 24 and results will be released on August 6, he informed.