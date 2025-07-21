95 pc people happy with coalition rule: Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said about 95% of the people expressed satisfaction over the coalition government’s performance for the last one year. He along with mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi participated in ‘Good Governance – One Year Progress’ programme held at 43rd division in Guntur West Assembly constituency on Sunday. He interacted with the locals and enquired about their problems in the division and took their feedback on the government’s performance for the last one year.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the development of infrastructure is clearly visible in every ward since the coalition government came into power. He said that steps are being taken for a legal and humane solution to the issue of stray dogs, keeping in view the relevant animal protection laws. Referring to house site pattas, he assured that efforts are underway, in coordination with the local MLA, to resolve the matter quickly.