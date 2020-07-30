9,762 differently-abled to receive support tools

Markapuram: Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that they are providing support tools to the 9762 differently-abled students with Rs 4.5 crore under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.



The minister distributed tricycles, wheelchairs and hearing aids to the required students in a program in the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Girls Residential Junior College in Rayavaram on Wednesday.

Speaking in the programme, Suresh announced that the government is taking necessary steps to support the differently-abled persons in the state. He said that the government is about to fill the teacher vacancies in the Bhavitha centers to provide better education to the disabled. He said that the chief minister is bringing revolutionary changes in education and implementing the English medium of instruction in government schools. He said that the government allocated 16 percent of the state budget to the education department and is spending Rs 12000 crores for the facelift of the schools. He assured that the teachers' recruitment will be done through the DSC soon and advised the public to maintain distance to protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, joint collector TS Chetan, SSA ASP Madhusudan Reddy, RJD Ravindranath, DEO VS Subbarao, DPO Narayana Reddy, Social Welfare DD Chandra Naik, RDO Seshireddy, DLPO Nageswara Rao, DSP Nageswara Reddy and others also participated in the program.