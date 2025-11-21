A 54-year-old recovers completely post a life-saving heart transplant

Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement, Dr. L Vijay and team at CARE Hospitals successfully performed a lifesaving heart transplant on a 54-year-old person.

The team gave a new lease of life to D. Chandra Sekher Patro, a resident of Visakhapatnam. The donor’s heart was swiftly transported from a hospital in Srikakulam through a meticulously facilitated green corridor created by the Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam district police, ensuring minimal ischemic time and enabling a seamless transplant procedure.

The successful transplant marks a major milestone for the region and opens new doors to the cardiac patients across Andhra Pradesh as well as neighbouring states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of the Northeast, who earlier had to travel to major metropolitan cities for such complex procedures.

A matching donor heart became available at Srikakulam via Jeevadan. With the expedited and coordinated efforts of in-house hospital teams and police authorities, the organ was transported across districts in record time. The transplant was performed by the hospital in-house cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) team, led by Dr. L. Vijay.

Following a meticulously-executed surgery and comprehensive post-operative care, Patro made a steady recovery and was discharged on November 6th in stable condition.

Among others, K Ram Babu, chief coordinator of Jeevandhan, Andhra Pradesh, K. Praveen Kumar, Additional DCP (Traffic), Sukhesh Reddy,chief operating officer of the hospital spoke.