A bus caught fire on Araku ghat Road, no casualties reported

A private bus carrying tourists caught fire on Monday morning on Araku Valley Second Ghat Road. As the driver and passengers were alerted in time, there was no loss of life. All the tourists narrowly escaped the big accident. 24 tourists from Chilluru village of Vizianagaram district went by bus to visit Araku.



The accident took place at Araku Second Ghat Road near Kashipatnam in Ananthagiri Mandal while returning to his hometown after a visit. The bus driver and all the passengers on the bus got down due to a sudden fire in the bus engine. A few moments after the passengers got off, the fire spread throughout the bus. The entire bus was burnt within minutes.



All the tourists' luggage was burnt along with the bus. Police believe that a short circuit was the cause of the accident.

