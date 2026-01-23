A host of programmes to draw viewers’ attention at ‘Visakha Utsav’

Visakhapatnam: Spread across 20 different venues and with over 500 thoughtfully-curated activities, ‘Visakha Utsav’ serves as a platform to bring more than 650 artistes and performers together. Anchored by a spectacular 26-km-long coastal stretch, Visakha Utsav offers a cohesive narrative of tourism, cultural pride and regional development.

With key engagement programmes andactivities such as live concerts, drone shows, adventure sports, boating, beach volleyball, Kabaddi, helicopter rides, hot air balloon experiences, cycling and boat rides, rangoli, cooking competitions, singing and dancing competitions, flea market, ‘jathara’, experience centres and live bands, the festival is estimated to attract over 10 lakh visitors, while providing employment opportunities to 3,000 people, engaging hundreds of support staff.

The district officials emphasised that with an estimated GDP impact exceeding Rs.500 crore, the Visakha Utsav serves as an effective avenue to strengthen the regional tourism economy, while significantly enhancing Vizag’s global visibility and branding.

Visakha Utsav is positioned not merely as a festival, but a strategic signal to global investors, tourists and institutions, demonstrating Vizag’s readiness in infrastructure, governance, safety and lifestyle in comparison with leading global coastal cities.

Along with RK Beach which will be the main stage for the utsav, the festival will be celebrated at MGM Grounds, Rushikonda Beach, Port Stadium, Sagar Nagar Beach and Bheemili Beach. These apart, Anakapalli and Araku Valley will also be turned into a stage for the ensuing festival scheduled from January 24to February 1.