A large number of police reach TDP former minister's residence
Anakapalli: A tensed atmosphere prevailed at TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's residence located at Vennelapalem of Parawada mandal.
A large number of police reached his house on Sunday night. Meanwhile, expecting the former minister's arrest next, his followers, TDP leaders and activists reached his residence.
It is learnt that he is expected to be taken into custody at any moment for making derogatory remarks against state Tourism Minister RK Roja.
Meanwhile, when the police reached Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's residence, his family members did not allow the police to meet the former minister as his health condition was not good.
However, there is no clarity on why the police reached Satyanarayana Murthy's house, whether they intend to arrest him or issue a 41A notice is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, the TDP supporters staged a sit-in protest in front of the former minister's house, raising slogans against the YSRCP government from Monday morning.