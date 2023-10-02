  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

A large number of police reach TDP former minister's residence

A large number of police reach TDP former ministers residence
x
Highlights

Anakapalli: A tensed atmosphere prevailed at TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's residence located at Vennelapalem of Parawada mandal.A...

Anakapalli: A tensed atmosphere prevailed at TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's residence located at Vennelapalem of Parawada mandal.

A large number of police reached his house on Sunday night. Meanwhile, expecting the former minister's arrest next, his followers, TDP leaders and activists reached his residence.

It is learnt that he is expected to be taken into custody at any moment for making derogatory remarks against state Tourism Minister RK Roja.




Meanwhile, when the police reached Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's residence, his family members did not allow the police to meet the former minister as his health condition was not good.

However, there is no clarity on why the police reached Satyanarayana Murthy's house, whether they intend to arrest him or issue a 41A notice is yet to be confirmed.



Meanwhile, the TDP supporters staged a sit-in protest in front of the former minister's house, raising slogans against the YSRCP government from Monday morning.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X