A logbook that keeps a track of students’ attitude

Visakhapatnam: In today’s stress-laden academic life, identifying students’ erratic behaviour problems has become a serious cause for concern. In a move to keep a track of such behavioural concerns of the wards and address them at the earliest, Headmaster (HM) of Zilla Parishad High School, Peda Boddepalli in Narsipatnam mandal Gotteti Ravi recommends maintaining a logbook of such students so that it would serve as a referral for both teachers and parents to keep tabs on the wards’ attitude issues and consider corrective measures.

At a time when juvenile crime rate sees a disturbing trend and incidents of violence are increasing on institution campuses, such vigilance, Ravi suggests, would aid in keeping tabs on the wards’ activities at school where they spend most part of the day. “In order to make it an effective monitoring mechanism, teachers were directed to watch the wards from close quarters and make a note of any unusual behaviour in the logbook maintained separately for the purpose,” Ravi elaborates.

Earlier, when Ravi was heading Zilla Parishad High School, Chandrampalem in Visakhapatnam as HM for six months, he maintained a logbook for students with attitude issues. “It’s helpful in not just spotting the unruly behaviour of the wards but also ensuring that they will not go overboard with their attitude issues,” he informs.

After alerting a couple of parents during parent-teacher meet, the HM noticed that there is an apparent shift in the students’ attitude. “However, initially, when we brought the issues to the notice of parents, they were not quite receptive. But with CCTV footage evidence and the logbook maintenance, they did understand the seriousness of the concerns flagged,” Ravi shares with The Hans India.

For the past five months, teachers at Zilla Parishad High School, Peda Boddepalli have been maintaining a record of wards who exhibit unusual behaviour or possess peculiar traits, have other interests, etc., The school Headmaster says that the logbook maintenance works well in identifying the problems of the students so that they would be nipped in the bud.

Based on the logbook’s record, a number of issues have been fixed at the campus. A girl’s parents were informed that she was inflicting herself with injuries when a higher-Class boy, whom she’s fond of, discontinued studies. A few weeks back, a boy, who was using abusive language, was given counselling. In another incident, a Class IX boy was given stern warning as he was staring at girls at wrong places.

Depending on the seriousness of the updated report, students will either be given counselling or their parents will be alerted.