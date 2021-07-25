A man from lower stratum achieves big

The 25-year-old Bisathi Bharath hailing from a remote area Kandikapula village in Putlurmandal in Anantapur district made his village citizens proud, when the news broke out that the son of the soil was zeroed in for the prestigious Princess Diana Award of Great Britain. Little did they realise that their son was destined to fly high and earn a name that would take him beyond the shores. Bharath's parents were first disappointed when they learnt that their son was inclined to become a social worker and serve the society.



His parents who were illiterates struggled to make both ends meet doing odd jobs to educate their son so that he could earn handsomely and live a comfortable life, but Bharath from his teen age was yearning to serve the society and work for the upliftment of the people who are living in stark poverty and in terrible backwardness. It was his dream to change the face of India's villages.

He, coming from a very lower stratum of life, has an aptitude to serve the poor and the people who are languishing in backwardness and under-development. He was active in National Service Scheme (NSS) as a high school student and even in college and participated in service camps that took him to far corners of the society which gave him exposure to social needs including decent roads, hygienic villages and green movement, women's empowerment and youth potential.

The leader in him came out of him and made him organise the rudderless youth into an action-oriented army who together founded the " PragathiPadam Youth Association" after working several years with NSS and the Nehru Yuva Kendra, the central government's youth ministry arm.

"My quest to help the helpless and the voiceless in the society and convert the youth's potential for constructive work in the society made me rise above a selfish life of personal ambitions and think beyond the ordinary," says Bharath while interacting with "The Hans India". He adopted three Villages Yerraguntlapalli, Ammaladinne and Putlur and transformed the villages inside out and outside in by taking up tree plantation, sanitation, improving hygienic conditions and living standards of people.

He raised leaders and voluntary service forces everywhere and was instrumental in the training of 25,000 personnel across India in community work and leadership besides imparting soft skills and skill development. Hundreds of youth admire him for inspiring them to rise above selfishness and think about the hapless people in the society.

Bharath was also appointed as a Trainer of Trainer(TOT)for the Nehru Yuva Kendra for Kurnool and Kadapa districts. He had been a part of 67 Rural Youth Development projects and is connected to 20000 Youth across India. In recognition of his outstanding work across India and standing against all the odds to fight for the Youth problems, he is awarded 'The Princess Diana Award 2021' of Great Britain.

In the last 10 years he received eight national awards, 35 state level awards and 50 district level awards from various departments and Ministries for his remarkable services. He worked in Yadiki, Tadipatri, Ananthapuramu, Kalyandurg, Penukonda, Hindupur and Raptadumandals in Anantapur district . He was selected as a UNV India Young leader to Indonesia under International Youth Exchange 2017. He was also the recipient of the 'President Of India award' for his social action and rural development.

Village sanitation Organising women village force Tree Plantation




