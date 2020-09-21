A person arrests by police in forgery records case

Tirupati: A person Siddavtam Ravisankar of Tirupati was arrested by Alipiri Police in connection with making forgery records for changing the date of birth in Aadhar cards. According to Alipri CI B DevendraKumar, accused S Ravisankar is running an internet café at Subash Nagar.

In the net centre, he has been changing the Aadhar Card date of births with a fake date of birth records. And also he is maintaining the forgery official seals of various government offices to create required documents for Aadhar card details change.

On the received information Alipiri Police arrested him and seized fake records, computer and duplicate official seals which were used for creating fake date of birth Aadhar cards.

In the probe, cops noticed that many persons are getting Aadhar cards by the modified fake date of births and enjoying the government welfare schemes though actually they are not eligible. Police sent S Ravisankar to Judicial remand on the same day.