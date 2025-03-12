A WIN-win situation for women farmers to own land

Tirupati: In rural India, land ownership remains an elusive dream for most women. With fewer than 10 percent holding land solely in their names, economic independence remains a distant reality. Many women share ownership with their husbands or elders, while full legal ownership is even rarer. Meanwhile, 30 percent of the population comprises landless labourers, exacerbating gender disparities.

Women’s Initiatives (WINS), an organisation working towards gender equity, is addressing this issue by educating women about gender discrimination, oppression, and their legal rights. “For many women, discussing property rights is risky due to the fear of family conflict, eviction, or financial instability,” says R Meera, Director and Founder Secretary of WINS. The situation worsens when husbands abandon their wives, remarry, or pass away, leaving women with no legal claim to the land they have cultivated for years.

However, change is taking root. In the last two years, an all-women Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) has been formed, helping women collectively market their produce for better returns. Training from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and RASS Tirupati has enhanced their farming skills and productivity.

WINS has facilitated the issuance of ‘Certificates of Cultivation’ (CoC), allowing women to claim crop compensation and input subsidies—small yet crucial steps toward economic empowerment. Despite policies recognising multiple tenant farmers, rural land tenure remains male-dominated, with loans often granted to a single family member. WINS continues to highlight the deep-seated poverty and hunger women face while advocating for policy reforms that recognise them as farmers in their own right.

Beyond legal advocacy, WINS fosters empowerment through educational and motivational trips. These excursions not only provide knowledge but also strengthen solidarity and amplify women’s voices, helping them build collective bargaining power. Systemic barriers persist. In Chervumundara Palle, Tirupati district, farmland access for 20 families was blocked by a family’s encroachment since 2014. WINS staff and local supporters mobilised protests and pursued legal action. After intervention by the Superintendent of Police and revenue officials, the issue was resolved—though, tragically, the key affected woman passed away before seeing justice.

WINS has been instrumental in raising awareness, particularly among Scheduled Caste (SC) women, enabling them to assert their rights. After 30 years of labour, four women have finally secured legal ownership of their land, demonstrating the power of sustained advocacy and grassroots mobilisation.

Challenges persist, particularly with tenancy rights. In the project area, 75 tenant farmers continue to struggle for legal recognition. Of the 27 who have applied for cultivation certificates through their Grama Sabhas, only three have obtained them due to bureaucratic hurdles and misinformation.

“Our goal is for women to be recognised as farmers. They must claim access to productive resources such as seed, water, and land. Women should also form partnerships to adopt technology that can reduce their workload,” Meera asserts.

As rural women continue to break barriers, organisations like WINS remain committed to ensuring they achieve the recognition and rights they deserve.