‘Aahwaan-2025’ welcomes freshers to AMC

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College (AMC) celebrated Freshers’ Day under the banner of ‘Aahwaan-2025’ here on Monday.

About 250 new medical students of the 2025 batch joined the AMC fraternity. The freshers were welcomed by the faculty members and senior students.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav attended the event.

Principal of the AMC KVSM Sandhya Devi, Superintendent of King George Hospital, Vice Principal (Academic) V Manmadha Rao, among others, were present.

Meanwhile, the postgraduate students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) excelled in research papers exhibition organised by the PG students at the state-level conference on Radiology at GITAM.

Of the 180 research papers that were exhibited at the state-level, G Pushpita stood first and received the prestigious Vizag City Sub Chapter Award gold medal.

Jayaguru Sambatharajan received the second prize for presenting 150 research papers, Dr Raja Reddy secured the gold medal and A Meghana received a special commendation certificate.

The students who received the awards were congratulated by the AMC Principal Sandhya Devi, King George Hospital Superintendent I Vani, head of the radiology department Dr Bujji Babu, radiology professor Uma Maheswara Rao and other faculty.