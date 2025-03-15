Aamuktha shines in National Chess Championship

Ongole : Aamuktha Guntaka, an eighth-class student at the PVR Girls’ High School in Ongole, delivered an exceptional performance at the 22nd National Women’s Team Chess Championship 2025, held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from March 5 to 11 and won a bronze medal.

With her performance at the championship in the Under-13 category, the ELO rating points of Aamuktha have increased from 1910 to 1952 and earned widespread recognition. Aamuktha represents the Kings Chess Academy and trains under coach Saketh Pedagandham in Kakinada. She thanked Saketh and International Master Meher for playing a significant role in her success. Amukta currently holds the 11th rank globally in the Under-13 Girls category (as of January 2025) and secured first place nationally in the same category. Following this victory, Aamuktha met District Education Officer Kiran Kumar on Friday. The DEO appreciated her ability to compete and excel in an open category national-level tournament at just 13 years of age and demonstrate her extraordinary talent. He commended her achievements and expressed hope that she would reach even greater heights internationally. Amukta’s mother, Jyothi, was also present at the meeting.