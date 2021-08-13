'Abduction' of jobless suicide youth's kin alleged

TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday termed it 'cowardly' on the part of the YSRCP minister and local leaders to cause abduction of the family members of jobless suicide victim Kamal in Nellore on Thursday in order to suppress facts about his tragic death.



Lokesh, visited Nellore to call on the victim's family, said that the ruling party leaders made Kamal's family members disappear from their home overnight so as to prevent them from disclosing the facts. It was clear how the YSRCP leaders were struck with fear and shivering at the very thought of the TDP leaders' visit to call on Kamal's family.

Addressing a press conference during the visit, Lokesh asked whether the ruling party leaders, who were using cheap tactics now, could bring the deceased jobless youth back to life. The AP educated youth and job aspirants were facing untold suffering because of the Government's indifference and betrayals. Instead of resorting to cheap tactics, the Jagan regime should wake up from its slumber and take steps for preventing the suicides of the jobless youth.

Lokesh said that the misfortune of AP youth was that they had nobody to tell their woes even on the International Youth Day being celebrated everywhere. The unemployed youth were under increasing stress and strain because of absence of job opportunities. Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy's fan was being used by youth only to commit suicide by hanging.

He slammed the Chief Minister for breaking the hearts of the youth by releasing a fake job calendar with just 10,000 jobs. This was why this Chief Minister should be called not Jagan Reddy but 'Fake Reddy'. Many existing companies were saying 'Bye Bye Fake Reddy'. Reliance, Franklin Templeton, Tryton, Lulu, Adani and Amara Raj bid goodbye to AP.

The latest report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that there was a 38 percent unemployment rate among educated youth in AP, which was the highest in the entire South India.

The TDP would continue its fight till the adamant Chief Minister would come down and release a new job calendar with 2.30 lakh jobs, he said.