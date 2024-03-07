Abdul Aziz Babu conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Nellore

Abdul Aziz Babu, the President of Nellore Parliament TDP in the 54th division of Nellore city, recently held a Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee event where he distributed leaflets from house to house urging residents to vote for Narayana with a large majority.

During the event, Abdul Aziz emphasized the importance of choosing a government that will build Andhra state rather than destroy it. He expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Andhra, questioning whether citizens were truly living in a democratic society or under the rule of a tyrant. He called on the residents to use their voting power to overthrow the current government and protect their constitutional rights.

Various individuals including Zaheer Basha, Shahid, Ibrahim, Mani, and Srinivas were present at the event to show their support. The message conveyed was clear - only through the power of the vote can the people of Andhra save themselves from oppressive governance.







