Abhishekam performed to Tirumala Kshetrapalaka

Tirumala : Abhishekam was performed to Kshetrapalaka Rudra, a form of Lord Siva located near Gogarbham in Tirumala on Wednesday.
It is customary to perform this special abhishekam every year on the auspicious occasion of Mahasivratri to Lord Rudra who is the Guardian of Tirumala.
On this occasion, officials and priests from Tirumala temple reached the Kshetrapalaka Shila with temple etiquette.
Abhishekam was performed with milk, curd, ghee, sandal paste, coconut water etc. After that Naivedyams offerings were made. Later Prasadam was distributed.
Srivari temple Parupattedar Himmat Giri, temple Inspector Parthasarathy and a large number of devotees participated in this holy programme.
