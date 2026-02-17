'Aadiney Irupen' from G V Prakash-starrer 'Happy Raj' released

Chennai: The makers of director Maria Elanchezian's upcoming film 'Happy Raj', featuring actors G V Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead, on Tuesday released the first single 'Aadhiney Irupen' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

'Aadiney Irupen' is a vibrant and high-energy dance number that perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of the film. Following the successful completion of the film's shoot, the makers have now brought audiences a track that is bound to catch the attention of the youth.

Featuring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in a completely refreshing and stylish avatar, 'Aadiney Irupen' showcases the lead pair in a lively and dynamic space. Their chemistry, energetic screen presence, and spontaneous dance moves add immense charm to the track.

Shot extensively across the bustling streets of Bangalore, the song visually captures the city’s urban pulse. With vibrant street aesthetics, trendy visuals, and celebratory frames, the sequence follows the lead pair exploring the city while breaking into energetic dance movements, giving the track a free-spirited and festive vibe.

Adding a distinctive flavour to the composition, 'Aadiney Irupen' has both been sung and written by Gana Vinoth, whose earthy and unique vocal style lends the song an authentic and fresh appeal. Music director Justin Prabhakaran steps into a completely peppy and dynamic soundscape with this number, exploring a different musical energy that elevates the overall mood and makes it instantly catchy.

Marking a significant milestone, Manichandra makes his debut as the main choreographer with this track.

Produced by Jayavardhan under the banner of Beyond Pictures, 'Happy Raj' marks the production house’s maiden venture. Directed by Maria Elanchezian, the film, sources say, will be a wholesome feel-good entertainer rooted in optimism and light-hearted emotions.

G. V. Prakash Kumar plays the titular role of Happy Raj, bringing freshness and charm to the character, while Sri Gouri Priya adds warmth and emotional depth as the female lead. A major highlight of the film is the much-awaited return of Abbas to Tamil cinema after a long sabbatical, generating considerable excitement among fans.

The ensemble cast includes George Maryan, Prarthna, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Sofa Boy Rasool, and others in pivotal roles. The technical team comprises cinematographer Madhan Christopher, editor RK Selva, art director Kumar Gangappa, and costume designer Praveen Raja. The film is being co-produced by Jaikanth Suresh.

With shooting successfully wrapped, sources say post-production work is progressing at a steady pace.



