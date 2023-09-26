Abolish GPS, teachers demand govt

Ongole(Prakasam district): The members of various teachers’ organisations under the banner of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) from Prakasam district, staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate here on Monday. They demanded the government to cancel the GPS immediately and introduce earlier pension system. FAPTO Prakasam district chairperson D Srinivasulu said that following the call given by the State level committee, they organised the protest. He said though the YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made several promises to the teachers and employees, not a single promise was met.

Organisation leaders said that the government is afraid to give permission to the rallies, and meetings which are guaranteed in the constitution to the public. They condemned the arrests and preventive arrests of leaders attending the meetings being conducted democratically. They alleged that the government didn’t conduct at least one DSC after YSRCP came into power.

The leaders condemned transfers of teachers, who failed to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in time. The kits didn’t reach the schools in time due to issues with the government, they added. Their demands include abolishment of GO No 117, the government stop mentally harassing teachers, and cancellation of GPS.