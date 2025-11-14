About 100 MoUs signed in tourism sector

Visakhapatnam: With delegates from over 70 countries exuding confidence in the alliance government, the Confederation of Indian Industry Summit-2025 that commenced on Friday saw an encouraging response, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

Inaugurating the tourism stall at the summit, the minister said that through the platform, investments are trickling into the tourism sector in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Tirupati. “About 100 memoranda of understanding are getting signed in the tourism sector alone during the summit,” he informed.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Tourism MD Amrapali Kata, and tourism officials explained the details of the tourism stalls to Minister Durgesh who inaugurated a touch kiosk machine that provides information on various tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Also, he inaugurated a machine offering experiences of tourist destinations like Araku and Gandikota and adventure tourism experiences to tourists through technology.

After tasting Araku coffee, the minister said they are providing worldwide promotions for Araku Coffee. He inspected India's first robotic cafe set up by the Bean Board organisers and enquired about the robot's performance.

Minister Durgesh stated if the tourism sector thrives, it leads to economic development, employment generation, and cultural exchange.

Minister Durgesh informed that the Trishul project on Kailasagiri will be made available soon, and preparations are underway to inaugurate the country's longest glass bridge soon. He said that while the previous government derailed the tourism sector, the NDA government is restoring it.

With the right approach and instilling confidence, Minister Durgesh said that they hope the Vizag CII Summit will bring thousands of crores in investments to the tourism sector.

He said that huge investments are coming into the state's tourism sector with the support of the central government and the special focus of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He revealed that in the past 15 months, they attracted nearly Rs.12,000 crore of investments to the tourism sector.