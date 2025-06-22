About 11 lakh people participated in 11th Int’l Yoga Day in Prakasam dist

Ongole: About11 lakh people from various walks of life, including students, officials, public representatives, professionals, and common people, participated in 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at nearly 6,500 locations across Prakasam district on Saturday. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others participated in the district-level official programme held at Mini Stadium in Ongole.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Srinivasulu Reddy stressed that yoga is a practice that unifies soul, mind, and body, urging everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives for better health. He explained that the global celebration of International Yoga Day since June 21, 2014, was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to share yoga’s greatness and benefits with people worldwide. He highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s prestigious Yogandhra programme, aimed at bringing exceptional yoga knowledge to common people and making everyone healthy. He noted that with two crore people participating in yoga programs across the State at 1.5 lakh locations, Andhra Pradesh was poised to achieve a Guinness World Record.

Collector Ansariya expressed special gratitude to officials from all departments, staff, public representatives, and yoga practitioners who contributed to the month-long Yogandhra festival in the district since May 21.

MLA Janardhana Rao mentioned that awareness about yoga’s benefits was created among people across all regions of the state for a month following the Chief Minister’s directives. He emphasised the importance of daily yoga practice beyond this single day of celebration.

At the programme held at police parade grounds in Ongole, SP AR Damodar, DSP R Srinivasa Rao, and other police officials participated in the IYD 2025 celebrations. SP Damodar emphasised that yoga practice is one of the primary ways to maintain health without spending any money. He highlighted that yoga is an integral part of Indian culture and represents one of India’s valuable gifts to the world. He explained that yoga is not merely about physical postures but encompasses techniques that create balance between body and mind, enhancing one’s ability to face life’s challenges while improving health and concentration.

Additional District Judge T Rajyalakshmi, Additional District Judges T Raja Venkatadri, A Purnima, P Lalita, Principal Senior Civil Judge S Hemalatha, Junior Civil Judges, Bar Association President Boddu Bhaskarao, Administrative Officer Prasannakumari, Superintendent Chakiri Sudhakar, senior advocates, and court staff participated at the celebrations of International Yoga Day in the District Court. The judicial officials underscored yoga’s dual benefits of enhancing both physical wellness and mental resilience, reinforcing India’s contribution to global health and wellness practices through this ancient discipline.

Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy said that yoga programmes enhance longevity and health for people of all ages without the need for medications during the grand ‘Yogandhra’ programme organised at University campus. AKU Registrar Professor B Haribabu,Patanjali Yoga Center Director Dr Ravipati Prasad Rao, attended the celebrations as chief guests.