ABVP is symbol for discipline: TG Venkatesh

Kurnool: Former BJP Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh said that Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is the symbol for discipline.

He participated as the chief guest at 41st ABVP Maha Sabha organised at Montessori English Medium School in Kurnool on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the ABVP is a disciplined organisation. Recalling his college days, Venkatesh said that he from Rayalaseema University, former President Venkaiah Naidu from Andhra University and Indrasena Reddy from Telangana held the president posts in the organisation, later continuing with Yuva Morcha.

He said that he will continue attachment with ABVP though inclined to any political party. Venkatesh said that he held several positions like MLA, Minister and Rajya Sabha member in his political career. "I am always in the service of the people till date. While serving as a standing committee chairman for six departments, I have been strived for sanctioning several projects to the State,' he added.

TG Venkatesh said that he was abided by the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and joined BJP. He said that he had supported several bills to pass while holding the position of Rajya Sabha member. He called upon the students to pursue good education and strive to attain high positions.

Venkatesh suggested the students to pursue technical education rather than formal education as there are several opportunities in technical field.

The present generation is running behind the software side. He told the students not to run behind the software instead choose the courses that create more opportunities.

Industrialist Sreekanth Bolla, Ashis Chouhan, Parthasarathi, Nagaphani Sasthry, Montessori Educational Institutions director Rajasekhar and others participated in the programme.