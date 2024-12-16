  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cabinet meeting in Assembly today

Cabinet meeting in Assembly today
x
Highlights

Likely to approve RoR bill

Hyderabad: A Cabinet meeting will be held in the Assembly Committee Hall-1 of Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday.

As per the official communication through CMO, the meeting of the Council of Ministers is proposed to be held on December 16. In this meeting, the cabinet is likely to approve the Telangana RoR (Record of Rights) Bill, 2024.

The new RoR Act is aimed at resolving all the issues related to land ownership, including those which have cropped up after introduction of Dharani portal by previous BRS regime.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick