Cabinet meeting in Assembly today

Hyderabad: A Cabinet meeting will be held in the Assembly Committee Hall-1 of Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday.

As per the official communication through CMO, the meeting of the Council of Ministers is proposed to be held on December 16. In this meeting, the cabinet is likely to approve the Telangana RoR (Record of Rights) Bill, 2024.

The new RoR Act is aimed at resolving all the issues related to land ownership, including those which have cropped up after introduction of Dharani portal by previous BRS regime.