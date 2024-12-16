Amarajeevi’s 125th birth anniv to be grand event

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government proposes to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of “Amarajeevi” (immortal) Potti Sriramulu in a grand manner. Amarajeevi Sriramulu was a freedom fighter who had taken up 58 days fast unto death in 1952 demanding a separate state for the Telugu-speaking people from the Madras Presidency.

His death during the protest sparked widespread riots and public outcry, prompting Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to announce the formation of Andhra State. This movement set a precedent for the reorganisation of states along linguistic lines in India.

Announcing this on the occasion of his 72nd death anniversary after paying tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that a memorial will be developed not only at his native place but also in Amaravati.

Naidu said the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu will always be a guiding force for the state. He said the State Government is moving ahead successfully overcoming all the hurdles and is committed to laying the foundation for the best administration.

Calling upon the people to extend their full cooperation, the Chief Minister made an appeal to them to come up with innovative ideas. He is of the firm opinion that continuous welfare and development are possible only with a stable government. The Swarnandhra-2047 has been formulated with the inspiration of Potti Sriramulu, Naidu said.

He said that the government would soon establish Telugu University which would be named after the great icon Sri Potti Sriramulu.

Recalling the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024, Naidu said the state suffered damage which was much more than what it was when the state was bifurcated.

He said these things people of the state should never forget. “Every system was destroyed, lands of individuals were grabbed,” he said.

Regretting that in the name of three capitals, Naidu said, the previous government had resorted to political vendetta on Amaravati. “Polavaram too was destroyed, and the state was put in reverse gear,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu and the photo of Sardar Vallabhabhi Patel on the occasion of his death anniversary.