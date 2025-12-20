ABVP Mahasabha inaugurated

Ongole: Former Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) Heeralal Samariya called upon today’s students to become leaders guiding future society, during his address at ABVP 44th State Mahasabha inaugural ceremony here on Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Samariya stated that India is rapidly developing through technological advancement and has become world’s fourth-largest economy. He emphasised that the country’s youth are powerful and numerous, urging them to become drivers of national progress through their technical skills and commitment to the nation. He noted that a technological revolution is ongoing across various regions, including remote villages.

Samariya appealed to student organisation activists to work for the country and contribute to economic development. The programme featured speeches by ABVP National Co-Organisation Secretary Balakrishna, Welcome Committee President Ramana Reddy, Secretary Hanumantha Rao, and ABVP State Secretary Gopi, among others.