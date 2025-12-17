ACA all set to host India–Sri Lanka women’s T20 Series

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association is making necessary arrangements for upcoming India–Sri Lanka Women’s T20 International matches.

Ensuring flawless conduct of the upcoming T20 International matches, a preparedness meeting was held at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, DCPs Mary Prashanti and Manikanta, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Ayyappa Naidu, and ACA chief operating officer Girish Dongre, along with other key stakeholders discussed various aspects.

The discussions reflected a strong spirit of coordination and shared responsibility, underscoring the administration’s commitment to delivering a world-class sporting experience.

Addressing the meeting, the Police Commissioner outlined comprehensive security and crowd-management measures to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators. Multiple ticketing options including M-tickets, e-tickets, and physical tickets have been arranged for public convenience, while enhanced security deployment at ticket counters and strategic locations around the stadium will be in place.

To further strengthen safety, CCTV surveillance will be installed in parking areas, supported by an upgraded centralised public address system for real-time communication.

As part of stadium safety protocols, water bottles will not be permitted inside the venue, while women police personnel will be deployed to ensure the security of all visiting teams.

Briefing the gathering, ACA COO Girish Dongre informed that both teams will arrive on 17 December, with the Indian women’s team staying at Novotel Hotel and the Sri Lankan women’s team accommodated at Four Points Hotel.

He informed that BCCI officials were also present during the meeting in view of the matches, reflecting the importance of seamless coordination between national and local stakeholders.

The highly anticipated matches will be played at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA-VDCA) International Cricket Stadium on December 21 and December 23.

To enhance spectator comfort, complimentary drinking water facilities will be provided inside the stadium. Tickets for both T20I encounters went on sale on Monday at 7 pm and are available exclusively through the District by Zomato app.

In a move aimed at encouraging maximum fan participation, ticket prices have been kept affordable, starting at Rs.200, with additional categories priced at Rs.300, Rs.350 and Rs.400, ensuring accessibility for cricket lovers across all sections.

The bilateral series promises high-octane action and thrilling competition, as the Indian women’s team takes on Sri Lanka before a passionate home crowd. With Visakhapatnam known for its enthusiastic cricket fans, strong turnout is expected for both matches. Cricket enthusiasts are advised to book early, as tickets are likely to sell out quickly.