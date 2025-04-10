Live
ACB arrests former panchayat secretary in DA case
Tirupati: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) re-arrested former panchayat secretary of Chandragiri G Maheswaraiah in a disproportionate assets case, following extensive raids and investigation late on Tuesday night.
Maheswaraiah, who once worked as secretary at Chandragiri panchayat office, was earlier suspended after being caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a contractor, T Dinesh Reddy, in Palem village of Chinnagottigallu mandal in February.
After his initial arrest and brief judicial custody, he was released on bail. However, the ACB continued to probe into his finances and formally registered a disproportionate assets case against him.
On Tuesday, the agency conducted simultaneous searches at his home and properties linked to his relatives. The raids revealed that Maheswaraiah had accumulated assets valued at Rs 2.7 crore — an amount significantly exceeding his legitimate income. Following these findings, he was taken into custody again and presented before the ACB court in Nellore on Wednesday, which remanded him to judicial custody. The investigation remains ongoing.