ACB continues raids on Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner

Highlights
The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths continued to conducte searched at the house of Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner Sivarama Krishna, who had allegedly amassed illegal assets.
The ACB officials found that the municipal commissioner had resorted to corruption right from garbage collection to Karunya appointments by hiring employees for collection of money.
The raids were also raided at the residence of Sivarama Krishna on Wednesday as well.
