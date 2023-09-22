ACB court extends Chandrababu's remand till September 24

Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister, appeared before the ACB court through video conference. He specifically appeared before the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court after his remand period concluded.

The CID (Crime Investigation Department) presented Chandrababu through a video conference before the judge. During the hearing, the CID requested custody of Chandrababu, and the judge sought Chandrababu's opinion on the matter and latter extended the remand till September 24. However, the verdict of custody petition is awaited.

During his appearance before the ACB court judge, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed his grievances, stating that he is being kept in jail and experiencing mental distress. He requested the judge to protect his rights and ensure justice.

Chandrababu highlighted his extensive political career of 45 years and expressed his dissatisfaction with being arrested without prior notice. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into any alleged wrongdoing on his part before making an arrest. Chandrababu also mentioned the progress he has made in the Telugu states and asserted that he was unjustly arrested, which caused him pain.

Additionally, there is a hearing scheduled today regarding PT warrants related to the Amaravati ring road and fibernet cases.








