ACB court imposes 14-day remand to Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, who was arrested earlier from his residence in Guntur district, was produced in ACB court in Vijayawada on Friday evening. The court sent him on 14-day remand.

The ACB officials brought him to the ACB office in Gollapudi for questioning. After more than three hours of grilling, Narendra was taken to the government hospital for the medical examination before being produced in the ACB court at Governorpet.

Earlier, tight security was posted near the ACB DSP office in Gollapudi and police prevented the TDP leaders and activists from reaching to the ACB office. Even the lawyers of Narendra were denied entry to the ACB office. The TDP leaders slammed the attitude of the police stating that the police were resorting to harassment of TDP leaders at the behest of the YSRCP government.

The TDP leaders condemned the arrest of Dhulipalla Narendra stating that the YSRCP government is trying to promote Amul Dairy in the state and has been levelling allegations on the other dairies in the state.