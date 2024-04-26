Punjab Congress chief challenges BJP to nominate state prez Jakhar to contest polls

Chandigarh: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday challenged the BJP to nominate its state unit chief Sunil Jakhar to contest from any constituency and he would contest against him.

“I am confident the people will not give the BJP a single seat in Punjab. I extend an invitation to the BJP to nominate its leader, Sunil Jakhar, to contest from any constituency in Punjab. Should he choose to do so, I will contest against him and secure a resounding victory,” he told the media here.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, Warring said, “Punjab’s distinct identity necessitated the avoidance of an alliance with AAP and this has been duly acknowledged. The unique challenges faced by Punjab preclude the possibility of any collaboration with AAP under any circumstance. Punjab Congress leaders and candidates will not share platforms with AAP counterparts. Despite AAP's claims of a 13-0 victory, reality will unveil a starkly different narrative.”

He said the BJP and AAP in Punjab have made claims, but the time has come for a reality check. “Only the Congress party can effectively address the concerns of the people, a fact recognised by the electorates. Rahul Gandhi's nationwide tours have enabled us to comprehend the grievances, which have been meticulously addressed in our manifesto,” he said.

Responding to a question concerning the provision of Y-plus security for BJP leaders, Warring said, “It appears to be an established norm that upon affiliating with the BJP, leaders are granted Y-plus security. While our nation’s borders may not be secure under the BJP regime, its leaders from Punjab evidently enjoy substantial security.”