CM Vijayan loses cool when asked if elections would be assessment of his governance

Kannur (Kerala): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday lost his cool while speaking to the media after casting his vote at home base Kannur.

Kerala is voting to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.

Asked by the media on Friday if the Lok Sabha elections would be an assessment of his governance, CM Vijayan hit back saying, “What sort of person are you? Don’t you know that this is a General Election for the country? Just because some people say something, don’t you have the rationale to think?”

However CPI(M) state Secretary and close aide of the CM, MV Govindan differed with Vijayan when he was asked the same question.

He said, “May be one can assume that this is going to be an assessment of the state government.”

However, two-time former state Finance Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac was more direct when the same query was put to him.

Thomas Isaac, who is fighting it out at the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, replied with a simple, “Yes.”

Earlier, Vijayan had told the media that the Left was going to register a historic win.

However, Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan is equally confident and said the Congress-led UDF would win all the 20 seats in Kerala.