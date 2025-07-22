  • Menu
ACB court reserved verdict on jail facilities for YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy

Highlights

The Vijayawada ACB court has concluded hearings on a petition alleging that YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy was provided with special facilities while in jail, and the court has reserved its verdict, which is expected later today.

During the hearing, the court questioned officials from the prisons department about the facilities stipulated for an MP. The officials responded affirmatively, acknowledging that the necessary provisions were being made. However, the court emphasised the importance of adhering to standards befitting a lawmaker.

The MP, who is currently remanded in custody after being arrested in connection with a liquor scam, has requested numerous amenities through his petition. The court has directed that he be granted access to a television, a bed, a western commode, three meals a day from outside, a couch, a mosquito net, a yoga mat, walking shoes, newspapers, as well as the ability to conduct private meetings with a supervisor and two lawyers five days a week. Furthermore, he is entitled to regular medication along with notebooks and pens.

A decision from the court is anticipated by this evening.

