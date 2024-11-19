Accenture recruits 10 Andhra Loyola students

Vijayawada: Hyderabad-based software giant Accenture recruited ten final-year students from the Degree programme of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) during a campus drive held in September 2024 for which the list of the students recruited by Accenture was released here on Monday.

The rigorous selection process focused on aptitude and communication skills, reflecting Accenture’s commitment to identifying top talent for its dynamic roles.

The selected students will assume roles in key domains such as system and application services, where they will manage and secure IT infrastructure for on-premises and cloud environments. They will also contribute to quality engineering by designing and executing robust software testing processes.

The annual compensation for the associate position in the system and application services is Rs 3.4 lakh per annum.

The selected students were felicitated by Principal Fr GAP Kishore, placement officer Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, vice-principals and deans in the campus.

Principal Fr Kishore emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration in shaping the careers of students. He extended his gratitude to Accenture for providing ALC students with the opportunity to contribute to innovative projects and dynamic global teams.



