Accident claims a person's life

An accident at Alufloride Limited at Mulagada village claimed a person’s life.

Visakhapatnam: An accident at Alufloride Limited at Mulagada village claimed a person's life.

The deceased was identified as Bammidi Vasu. A resident of Malkapuram, Vasu was working as a contract worker and was at the site when the incident occurred.

According to sources, the incident happened when the aluminium ash was getting loaded and unloaded at the company. The contract worker was said to have slipped when the ash was getting dumped and died due to suffocation.

A case has been registered by the Gajuwaka police. The investigation is on.

