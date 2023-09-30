Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre launches carbon sequestration project

Madakasira (Sathya Sai): In all, 7,757 farmers in 15 mandals of the united Anantapur district have taken a step forward to save the environment and earn through Carbon Removable Units (CRUs) for the next 20 years by enrolling in the carbon sequestration agroforestry programme in 8,051 hectares.

A council meeting of participating farmers in the AF Ecology Centre’s ACORN programme on Friday decided to raise their trees in a natural way without using chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

The programme was launched in March 2023 and enrolment of farmers concluded in August this year.

The Agroforestry CRUs for the Organic Restoration of Nature (ACORN) Programme of the Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre with support from the Netherlands-based Cooperative Rabobank UA helps farmers earn a minimum of 20 Euros (Rs 1,750) per tonne of carbon sequestered by the trees in the orchards and fields.

Council members Krishnappa from Muthukuru and Narasimha Murthy from Kadirepalli explained their resolve to not to use chemicals and pesticides while ensuring they earn annually through the multi-crop plantations fruits and timber of border plants.

Participating farmers’ council members representing each village of 15 mandals took an oath at the RDT Regional Centre in R Ananthapuram in Madakasira mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district to protect the trees in their lands and help improve the environment by following the agroforestry measures shown by the AF Ecology Centre.

Veerabhadra Reddy explained that the canopy and the density of the orchard was measured on the ground and through satellite by taking polygon measurements every year to measure the quantum of carbon sequestered and the amount to be paid to farmers directly into their accounts.

Farmers from Madakasira, Rolla, Agali, Gudibanda, Amarapuram, Dharmavaram mandals of Sri Sathya Sai district and Kundurpi, Settur, Kambaduru, Bhramasamudram, Kalyandurg, Belguppa, Kuderu, Atmakuru, and Raphtadu mandals of Anantapur district are participating in the ACORN programme.

Acorn Coordinator V Shankar and other staff N Ramesh and C Hanumanth participated in the programme.

Agroforestry CRUs for Organic Restoration of Nature (ACORN) is an agroforestry programme that taps the international voluntary carbon market for small farmers in Anantapur district, said Communication Officer Ramesh Susarla in a press statement.