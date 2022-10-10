Accord top priority to promotion of MSMEs: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the Industries Department to accord utmost priority for the promotion of MSMEs which provide employment in large numbers.

He asked the officials to take steps to see that the industrial units which have been given a nod by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) begin work at the earliest. During a review meeting on industries, basic infrastructure, ports, industrial corridors and fishing harbours held here on Monday, the Chief Minister ordered setting up of a special wing with CS and officials from the CMO to extend all out support to industrial units that got green signal from the SIPB. All such units should be given necessary licences before scheduled deadlines without delay.

Taking stock of the development of fishing harbours in the State, he said all works related to the first stage of Juvvaladinne, Nijampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours should be completed by June next.

He referred to the fish land centres and asked officials to pay attention to fishing harbours and fish land centres to be constructed in second phase. He directed the officials to complete all works at Ramayapatnam port by December 2023.

He asked officials to lay emphasis on providing fiber net services to all schools in villages, village secretariats and RBKs by December. He said the setting up digital libraries in villages will lead to revolutionary changes in rural employment.

Referring to 30 youth working in a digital library in Velpula village of YSR district, the Chief Minister said such digital libraries should be set up in each and every village in the State to enable youth to work from their own villages. The concept of work from home through digital libraries should be properly implemented as it becomes a unique set up in the entire country. The Chief Minister pointed out that no other State government has accorded as much importance as AP in the promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a view to bring in employment opportunities to the youth on a large scale.

Directing the officials to work for the promotion of MSMEs, he asked them to turn the State into a perfect platform for their functioning. If necessary, they should observe the working style of MSMEs in other countries for this purpose.

He suggested that officials should also explore the possibility of tying up with leading MSME Parks in other countries with a view to encourage them in the state. The methods and policies in vogue in other countries with regard to the MSME parks should be adopted in the State.

Most of the products in the market should come from the MSMEs and for this, there is a need to provide basic infrastructure and extend all possible support to the units. He also asked the CS to examine the setting up of a committee with two or three IAS officials to work on this.

Reviewing the development of industrial corridors in the State, he ordered the concerned officials to develop the Ramayapatnam and Bhavapadu nodes as soon as possible. Earlier, officials informed the CM about the progress in the works of industrial corridors, fishing harbours and the growth of MSMEs in the State.