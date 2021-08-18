Acharya NG Ranga University invites applications for admissions into AP Horticulture polytechnics

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University has issued notification for admissions in Horticulture Polytechnic courses. Applications will be accepted from interested candidates from the 18th to the 28th of this month. Students who complete the diploma course will have the opportunity to join as Village Horticulture Assistants and also can set up their own garden nurseries. On the other hand, after completing the two year course in Horticulture Diploma, you will have the opportunity to pursue B.Sc Horticulture courses provided if the student gets rank in Horticet.



While coming to the eligibility criteria, only students from the state of Andhra Pradesh who have passed the tenth grade or equivalent examination are eligible to do this course. The xandidates who have passed the tenth class in compartmental and have failed the Intermediate can also apply. However, those who has the higher qualifications than intermediate are not eligible. The candidates should at least have 5th grade point average (including Hindi) in Class X or equivalent examination while SC, ST, Physically Challenged candidates should have obtained at least 4 grade points. There are a total of 480 seats in the state, including public and private horticulture polytechnics.



There are 200 seats in government horticulture polytechnics and 280 seats in private horticulture polytechnics, said Dr. T. Janakiram, vice-chancellor, YSR Horticultural University, Venkatramannagudem, Tadepalligudem mandal. For more details over admissions and course details, the candidates can contact Dr. YSR Horticultural University Examinations Controller Dr. AS Padmavatham at 73826 33640.



The candidates are advised to visit Website www.angrau.ac.in. for more details and the admissions would be conducted as per the government regulations.