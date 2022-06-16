Achieve SDGs in stipulated time frame: Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy underlined the need to focus on the sustainable development goals (SDGs). He participated in an awareness programme for government officials on sustainable development goals (SDG) at the Collectorate on Wednesday and asked them to achieve the SDGs in the stipulated time frame. The nation and state's ranking in the world depends on the achievement of SDGs.

The 17 SDGs of the United Nations call for action to end poverty, protect the planet among other things by 2030 to make the people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The Collector said that various departments have to monitor 61 indicators relating to different schemes in which 17 are priority indicators. More focus should be laid on good governance, environment protection, food security, poverty alleviation, clean drinking water and these should be monitored on a daily basis.

State planning department joint director DVV Sitapathi Rao said that the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have been regularly monitoring the progress in SDGs which necessitates the need to lay more emphasis on them by every official. The district officers should fix targets at the village and ward secretariat levels and supervise the progress.

District planning officer Ashok Kumar Reddy, DEO V Sekhar, Social welfare officer Chennaiah, RWS SE Vijaya Kumar, DPO Rupendranath Reddy, Tirupati Corporation deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and others participated.

Earlier, the Collector visited Pakala mandal and inspected the waste to the wealth centre along with the PHC, village secretariats. He praised the waste to wealth centre at Pakala and said that it has good reserves of Vermicompost. Farmers should be educated and Panchayat should earn more revenue through that. During his extensive tour of Pakala mandal on Wednesday, he was told by the Panchayat EO Kusuma Kumari that the waste to wealth centre is getting dry waste upto 20 kgs and wet waste up to 50 kgs daily through which the Panchayat has been earning Rs 20,000 a month.

During the visits to village secretariats, he enquired about the biometric attendance of volunteers and other staff, progress in Jagananna housing colonies and civic services. At Pantapalle primary health centre, he enquired the patients about the services available.

The Collector told the officials to fill vacant volunteer posts in secretariats and ensure regular progress in housing colonies. Sarpanches should monitor the civic services and housing programmes. Gadanki Sarpanch Seethamma, Pakala sarpanch Kasthuri, Tahsildar Bhagya Lakshmi and MPDO Suseela Devi were present.