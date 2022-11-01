Acquiring skills is only way to get good jobs: Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Srikakulam: Acquiring skills is the only way to get good jobs in both government and private sectors, said minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Inaugurating skill development hub at district level training centre here on Monday, he said aim of establishing these hubs is to guide students and provide better skills to the students who have completed different technical, non-technical and traditional courses.

He said in the current scenario, landing a good job is a difficult task for the students and it can be possible only with acquisition of required skills for corporate and industrial sectors.

To eradicate unemployment and underemployment, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to establish these hubs across the state to provide skill training to students, Prasada Rao explained.

Getting skill training is also expensive exercise for the poor and middle class students, he noted and added that to cover this category of students, skill development hubs were establishing across the state under government sector. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, District Rural Development Agency project director D Vidya Sagar, Srikakulam municipality former chairperson M V Padmavathi were also present.