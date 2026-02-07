Action sought into violence at MBU

Tadepalli: VadithyaShankar Naik, former member of Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission and founding national president of Girijana Praja Samakhya, has submitted a representation to Dr D Suryachandra Rao, Member Secretary and CEO of Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory & Monitoring Commission (APHER&MC) here on Friday, seeking immediate intervention into alleged irregularities at Mohan Babu University in Tirupati district.

In his representation, Naik alleged large-scale fee exploitation by the university, stating that the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Commission had already confirmed the illegal collection of excess fees from students. According to the findings cited, the university allegedly collected around Rs 26 crore over and above the approved fee structure, following which the Commission ordered an immediate refund to students. Additionally, a penalty of Rs 16 lakh was reportedly imposed on the institution for withholding students’ certificates.

Despite these regulatory actions, Naik alleged that illegal fee collection practices continue unabated. He also highlighted a recent incident involving alleged violence against student union leaders. Student organisations including AISF, SFI and NSUI had called for a peaceful protest at the Tirupati Collector’s Office against the alleged irregularities.

However, it was alleged that even before the protest commenced, around 40 bouncers and hired personnel linked to the university arrived at the scene, obstructed SFI District Secretary Akbar and district leader Vinod, rammed their two-wheeler, assaulted them and forcibly took them away in a car. Naik termed the incident ‘heinous’ and ‘a blot on democratic values’. He urged the APHER&MC to order the arrest and strict punishment of those involved in the alleged assault and abduction, conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the university’s functioning, ensure protection to student leaders, and initiate stringent legal action against the university for violation of law.

Calling for urgent action, Naik appealed to the authorities to safeguard students’ rights and uphold justice within the higher education system.