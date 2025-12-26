Actor Raj Kumar attends Christmas celebrations at Bezwada Bar Assn

Vijayawada: Christmas celebrations were held in a grand manner at the Bezwada Bar Association. Noted film actor Raj Kumar was the chief guest and extended warm Christmas greetings to all members of the Bar Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar recalled that his very first film Amma Rajinama was shot in Vijayawada.

He shared that he has acted as a hero in 27 films and in a total of 74 films, apart from performing in popular television mega serials. He said he felt fortunate to visit Vijayawada unexpectedly and celebrate Christmas in the presence of the prestigious Bezwada Bar Association members.

TDP State spokesperson and senior advocate Gottipati Ramakrishna Prasad and Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha also spoke on the occasion.

Several dignitaries attended the celebrations, including Anantapur advocate and former vice-president Adi, Nandigama Bar Executive Committee member Azad, Corporation Floor Leader N. Bala Swamy, general secretary KV Rangarao, executive committee member Rajyalakshmi Pendem, senior advocate Sheikh Aneef, John Victor, and several senior and junior advocates.