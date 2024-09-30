ACUB 105th general body meeting held

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary participated as chief guests in 105th general body meeting of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank (ACUB) at VT Degree College here on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister expressed concerns about the bank’s viability at one point. However, with the coalition government now in power, a capable management team has been established, steering the bank towards development and growth, he said.

The chairman of ACUB Challa Sankara Rao was praised by the minister for successfully providing loans to the underprivileged and guiding the bank towards growth.

The minister expressed hopes for the bank to achieve remarkable progress and become the number one bank recognised for its dedication to serving the poor.

He assured that the Urban Bank is now under safe leadership and that the state government will provide full support and cooperation to enhance its operations.

ACUB chairman Challa Sankara Rao, Vice-Chairman Paramesh, and other directors of the bank participated.