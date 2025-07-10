Adani Gangavaram port installs 6 traffic lights

Visakhapatnam: As part of improving public infrastructure and promoting public health, Adani Gangavaram Port installed six traffic lights and organised the region’s highest blood donorship event. The initiative was taken in line with the port’s commitment towards community development and social responsibility through impactful CSR endeavours.

To enhance road safety and ease congestion, the port installed six traffic lights on the key roads connecting NH-16 with Pedagantyada and Gangavaram villages. These signals aim to streamline traffic flow, especially during peak hours, and reduce accident risk. The port and Adani Foundation consistently maintain these roads, reflecting their dedication to public welfare.

Furthering its commitment to public health, Adani Gangavaram Port was awarded by the Indian Red Cross Society for organising the highest blood donorship event in the region. The honour was conferred by Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day.

Speaking on the initiatives, the port management said, “Whether it is road safety or healthcare, we are dedicated to building a safer, healthier society through sustained CSR efforts. We thank our teams and community partners for their unwavering support.”