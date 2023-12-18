Live
Just In
Adani Gangavaram Port receives Environmental Excellence Award
The port is following good practices for environment conservation
Visakhapatnam: In recognition of its outstanding achievements for its environmental practices and commitment towards sustainability, Adani Gangavaram Port received an ‘Environmental Excellence Award’ from Greentech Foundation for 2023.
The Environmental Excellence Award was presented to the port for implementing best infrastructure practices to ensure environment conservation and sustainability. Infrastructure includes continuous ambient air quality monitoring facilities, mechanised cargo handling, integrated truck tarpaulin covering facilities and mechanised road cleaning, etc.
Also, the port has banned the use of single-use plastic in its premises and is working with local communities to reduce plastic usage by distributing alternative reusable bags, conducting awareness programmes and green walks to increase awareness.
Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management, said, “We are extremely privileged to receive the award. The recognition confirms our committed dedication to integrate environmental consciousness into our operations.” The port has developed resources and infrastructure to increase the safety, sustainability, environment conservation and contribute to nation building.