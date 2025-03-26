Adani Port bags Industrial Safety Leadership Award

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port won the CII Southern Industrial Safety Leadership Award at the 4th edition of Andhra Pradesh Safety Excellence Awards-2024.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) southern region, the prestigious award highlights the port’s dedication to fostering a safe and secure working environment for its employees and stakeholders.

The award, presented by Madireddy Pratap, Director General of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services, acknowledged the port’s standard safety practices and strong infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The award is a significant achievement for the Adani Group. Safety is not just a policy, it’s a core value that drives every aspect of our operations. The recognition motivates us to further enhance our safety protocols and set new benchmarks in the industry.”