Adari Anand Kumar lays foundation stone for various development works in the Visakha West Constituency.

Adari Anand Kumar laid the foundation stone for various development works in the Visakha West Constituency. The event took place at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple Road near Bharat Gari's house in Ganpati Nagar, with an allocation of approximately 35 lakh rupees for the repair of CC roads and stairs.
Additionally, a retaining wall and CC roads were repaired with around 20 lakh rupees at the house of volunteer Nagamani in Shanti Nagar. Furthermore, funds were sanctioned for the repair of CC roads, retaining wall, and drainage in Nehru Nagar and Nakkavanipalem.
In another development, Bhoomi Puja programs were held for the Ambedkar SC Bhavana in Ganga Nagar and the ex-soldiers colony. Adari Anand Kumar highlighted that Visakhapatnam Constituency is known for its development initiatives, with a focus on improving infrastructure such as roads, canals, culverts, and stairways in hilly areas.
He assured the community that the remaining development works will be completed under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The event was also attended by YSRTUC Union President Purre Sures